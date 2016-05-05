EDWARDSVILLE - Alton's LaJarvia Brown won three of the four events she was entered in, taking the long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles and was just nosed out by East St. Louis' Rokelle Stanley in the 300 hurdles in the Southwestern Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Wednesday at Edwardsville.

Stanley posted a 300 low hurdles time of 44.98, Brown a 45.27). Brown dominated the 100 hurdles field with a time of 14.34, won the long jump (18-1.5) and triple jump (39-4). She appears primed to make a strong bid in four events at sectional and state.

Alton's Katie Mans posted a first-place performance in the high jump, clearing 5-4. Mans appears ready for sectional competition and hopefully then will qualify for state.

O'Fallon won the team title with 166 points on the day, finishing ahead of East St. Louis, who had 133; the Tigers were third at 119 and Redbirds fourth at 105, followed by Belleville West (68), Belleville East (45), Granite City (41) and Collinsville (15). The Panthers also won the JV division of the meet, scoring 192.5 points, with Edwardsville second (127.5), East St. Louis (122), West (80), East (64), Alton (15), Granite (13) and Collinsville (four).

Alton’s results pleased Redbird coach Terry Mitchell.

“We had a good day; we had some personal bests; LaJarvia had a good day with three wins and just got nudged in the 300 hurdles,” Mitchell said. “Jewel Wagner had a 40-foot throw in the shot (put), our high jumper (Katie Mans) went 5-4, Ty'Riss Holliday set a school record in the pole vault, going nine feet (losing only in a jump-off to Edwardsville's Gabriella Romano), Alexis James had a career-best in the discus (a 122-8 toss that was good for second in the event), so we had some pretty good (performances).

“We took fourth place in the meet and I was hoping we could get in the top four and that's the best we've ever finished in the conference meet; it's almost like a pre-state meet here. This is some of the best of the best here, no doubt. We've got to get in a good week of work (heading into the sectional meet) and hopefully, we can get as many people through as we can.”

“It was a great day,” said Warrior coach Tom Miller. “We had some changes in the relays in the last minute, and they didn't have time to practice their handoffs like they're used to and they still came through and took a second place in the (4x100 and 4x200); considering the competition, we did real well with a third in the 100 and 200.

“Everybody gave their best today; that's what's most important. We had 10 girls on the team last year and we had two starters who graduated; I think we came back real well this year.”

Here's the area results from Wednesday's events:

VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-4)

POLE VAULT: Gabriella Romano, Edwardsville, first (9-0; won on a jump-off); TyRiss Holliday, Alton, second (9-0)

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (18-11.5); Raina Valyo, Alton, third (15-8); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, fourth (15-6.25); Emmie Stanifer, Edwardsville, sixth (15-5); Morgan Ambruso, Granite City, 11th (12-1)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (39-4); Raina Valyo, Alton, fourth (34-5.5); Sydnee Valentine, Edwardsville, ninth (28-5.5)

SHOT PUT: Jewel Wagner, Alton, second (40-3.5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, third (39-6.5); Cheyvon Buckingham, Alton, fourth (37-11); Emma Daech, Edwardsville, sixth (34-6.5); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 12th (27-1.5)

DISCUS THROW: Alexis James, Alton, second (122-8); Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, third (114-5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (108-6); Hannah Harris, Granite City, seventh (86-7); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, ninth (83-7)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (9:47.85); Alton, sixth (11:21.13)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, second (49.22); Edwardsville, fifth (51,18); Alton, seventh (51.30)

3,200 METERS: Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, first (12:05.31); Rachel Schonecker, Edwardsville, second (12:18.65); Kori Nesbitt, Granite City, fifth (12:43.13)

100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (14.34); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, seventh (16.61); Ayonna Clayton, Alton, eighth (17.56); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, ninth (19.75)

800 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, third (2:27.49); Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville, fourth (2L28. 59); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, 11th (2:39.50); Katie Mans, Alton, 13th (2:47.51); Mariah Williams, Granite City, 14th (2:49.89); Teonsay Moss, Alton, 16th (3:14.79)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, second (1:45.72); Edwardsville, fifth (1:47.90); Alton, sixth, (1:48.65)

400 METERS: Jaydi Swanson, Edwardsville, fourth (1:03.02); Anyria Goner, Alton, eighth (1:07.19)

300 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, second (45.27); Diarra Smith, Alton, sixth (50.70); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (51.36); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, ninth (54.28)

1,600 METERS: Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, second (5:33.16); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville, third (5:39.26); Kori Nesbit, Granite City, seventh (6:00.80); Mariah Williams, Granite City, eighth (6:05.60)

200 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, third (26.36); Tatiana Perry, Edwardsville, fourth (26.54); Robyn Pointer, Granite City, seventh (26.86); Daysha Lacey, Alton, eighth (27.09); Jeanea Epps, Alton, 11th (27.18); India James, Edwardsville, 14th (28.40)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (4:06.65); Alton, seventh (4:43.02)

JUNIOR VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, T-third (4-6)

LONG JUMP: Jerica Haire, Granite City, fourth (13-4); Traonna Ward, Granite City, seventh (12-6); Hannaiah Hamilton, Alton, eighth (10-9)

TRIPLE JUMP: Hannaiah Hamilton, Alton, seventh (25-4.5)

SHOT PUT: Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, second (32-6); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, fourth (31-7); Bria Thurman, Alton, sixth (30-7); Denise Swain, Alton, ninth (24-6.5); Akimma Nicks, Granite City, 13th (18-9)

DISCUS THROW: Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, second (91-6); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, fifth (83-7); Bria Thurman, Alton, seventh (78-11); Akimma Nicks, Granite City, 13th (48-10)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (10:48.23)

3,200 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (12:12.18); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, second (12:27.82)

100 HURDLES: Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (18.02);Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, sixth (22.63)

100 METERS: Arryon Moss, Alton, sixth (13.40); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (13.77); Dahila Nelson, Edwardsville, ninth (14.17); Brichel Landon, Alton, 10th (14.52)

800 METERS: Haley Allard, Edwardsville, first (2:35.98); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, second (2:40.10); Jaxon Connelly, Granite City, ninth (3:22.29); Maggie Chenault, Granite City, 10th (3:32.40)

4X200 RELAY: Edwardsville, fourth (1:37.32)

400 METERS: Traonna Ward, Granite City, sixth (1:12.94); Jerica Haire, Granite City, seventh (1:13.56); Hannaiah Hmilton, Alton, ninth (1:26.77)

300 HURDLES: Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, third (52.63); Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (54.01)

1,600 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (5:45.57); Katelynn Singh, Edwardsville, third (6:02.09); Jaden Myint, Granite City, eighth (7:11.39)

200 METERS: Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, sixth (28.98); Dahila Nelson, Edwardsville, ninth (29.53); Alexia Rodgers, Alton, 11th (33.51)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (4:31.19); Alton, fifth (4:42.39)

