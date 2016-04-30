COLLINSVILLE - Over and over this season, Alton’s LaJarvia Brown has shown versatility in track and field.

An invitational meet at Collinsville on Friday night was no different as Brown raced and leaped to four individual first places. Brown won the 100 high hurdles in 14.4, the high jump at 5-4, triple jump (39-11) and 200 (25.45).

“She is quite an athlete,” Alton High School girls coach Terry Mitchell said. “LaJarvia had state qualifying marks in the high jump (5-3) and 200 (25.9). Our school record is 25.1, so she was close to that.”

The Redbirds scored 104.5 points in the meet, good for second place, with Edwardsville getting 103.5 for third place. O'Fallon had 154 points to take the team title; Hazelwood East was fourth at 64, followed by Chatham Glenwood (63.5), Belleville West (59.5), Triad (59), Belleville East (53), the host Kahoks (33) and Columbia (six).

Mitchell said overall, his girls performed in good fashion in several events. Chayvon Buckingham was second in the shot put (38-5); Jewell Wagner was third (38-2); Alexis James was third in the discus with a 117-foot throw and Daysha Lacy was fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.5).

Alton’s 400 relay was fourth in 50.6 and Katie Mans just brushed 5-4 in the high jump, clearing 5-2, tying for fourth.

Alton’s girls have the Southwestern Conference Meet next on Wednesday. LaJarvia Brown and company should be ready for that meet, Mitchell said.

“We want to get good times in our relays before our sectional meet,” he said. “We are getting closer to the sectional time.”

Here's how Redbird and Tiger athletes placed on the day:

HIGH JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (5-4); Katie Mans, Alton, T-fifth (5-2); Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, eighth (4-6)

POLE VAULT: Gabby Romano, Edwardsville, second (9-6); Ty'Riss Holliday, Alton, fourth (8-6)

LONG JUMP: Cri'shonna Hickman, Alton, second (15-11); Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (15-2); Emmie Stanifer, Edwardsville, sixth (14-9.5); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, seventh (14-9.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (39-10); Sydnee Valentine, Edwardsville, sixth (29-5)

SHOT PUT: Chayvon Buckingham, Alton, second (38-8); Jewel Wagner, Alton, third (38-5.5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (38-0); Emma Daech, Edwardsville, eighth (35-2)

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, second (120-10); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, third (117-7); Alexis James, Alton, fourth (117-2); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, 14th (83-8)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (9:37.95); Alton, sixth, 11:33.43

4X100 RELAY: Alton, fourth (51.14)

3,200 METERS: Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, second (12:11.44); Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, third (12:11.53)

100 HURDLES: Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (12.98); Jeanea Epps, Alton, seventh (13.18); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 10th (13.41); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, 14th (13.82)

100 METERS: Daysha Lacey, Alton, fourth (12.98); Jeanea Epps, Alton, seventh (13.18); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 10th (13.41); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, 14th (13.82)

800 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, second (2:28.52); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, sixth (2:37.01); Teonsay Moss, Alton, 10th (2:45.39)

4X200 RELAY: Alton, fifth (1:49.08)

400 METERS: Elise Krone, Edwardsville, sixth (1:05.84); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, eighth (1:06.03)

300 HURDLES: Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (49.46); Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, fifth (50.43); Diarra Smith, Alton, sixth (51.54); Ayonna Clayton, Alton, 11th (54.49)

1,600 METERS: Rachel Schoenecker, Edwardsville, third (5:37.61); Katelynn Singh, Edwardsville, sixth (6:01.57)

200 METERS: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (25.45); Katie Mans, Alton, 10th (27.98); Alexis Jacobs, Edwardsville, 11th (28.23); India James, Edwardsville, 12th (28.37)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (4:20.96); Alton, seventh (4:27.43)

