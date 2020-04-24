ALTON - The Brown Bag Bistro in Downtown Alton has a service meal planned for first responders on Monday, April 27, after a generous Calvary Baptist Church donation.

Free meals for first responders will be available from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday. Owner Chris Velloff said Calvary Baptist wanted to collaborate with Brown Bag and she thought it was a great idea.

The meal includes the choice of one sandwich and one side.

The sandwiches are ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, Italian sub (pepperoni and salami) and sides: Chips, coleslaw, loaded baked potato, soup, or chili. First responders must present their badge to be served.

“I am very humbled by this whole situation,” Velloff said. “Just the fact that my doors are open means a lot. I know others are struggling and some may not reopen their doors. This is a way to give back.”

Velloff thanked her customers for the strong support they had shown her business since the start, including now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Sunday, Velloff and her staff prepared 168 pasta meals for first responders and their families as part of a community donation.

Velloff said they are able to serve up to 150 meals with the Calvary donation and they distributed 31 last week.

“We will keep going with it until we serve the 150, so we will do it another time, too, if needed,” she said.

For more information, contact Brown Bag Bistro at (618) 433-9933.

