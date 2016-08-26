EDWARDSVILLE – After an intensive investigative effort, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has a pair of brothers in custody for three rural outbuilding burglaries in the southwest corner of Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the brothers are identified as Joseph Herling, 30, and Steven Herling, 30, both of the 100 block of Turtle Creek, Troy. Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said the two brothers are both 30 years old, but not twins. He said one brother just turned 30 in June and the other is 30 and will turn 31 in September.

Both are in custody of the Madison County Jail, charged with three counts of burglary, with bond set at $100,000 on both by Judge Neil Schroeder, the sheriff’s department said.

Capt. Dixon said an estimated $25,000 to $30,000 of stolen merchandise has been recovered, but he said it hasn't been determined who was responsible for the theft of all of it.

Dixon some of the items recovered were three ATVs, one street motorcycle, one trailer, several guns and numerous tools. He said the recoveries are from burglaries from Nashville all the way into Madison County.

Dixon said it is very uncommon for burglaries in the southwest corner of the county.

