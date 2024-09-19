GRAFTON - At the Grafton City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Mayor Morrow presented three certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Council, the city, and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce. The Brooks family, Michael, Peg and Nickie, were honored for their hard work and another spectacular success of Grafton’s Thursday Night Music in the Park program throughout the summer.

“Music in the Park wouldn’t exist as it does today without the hard work and dedication of Peg Brooks and her family team who orchestrate the events. Solid backup came from the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, (Dan Ebbing, President), that sponsored the 15 weeks of family fun and from Jake Weber and his Public Works crew who kept The Grove Memorial Park in top shape,” said Mayor Morrow.

Peg researches and books the bands with Mike and Nickie’s invaluable help. Her “Go to” problem-solver is Alderman Andy Jackson, also a Chamber member. “The number of individual sponsors mushroomed this year, with a grand total of 50, up from about 12 in the earlier years. They made it possible to increase the size and number of bands,” Peg said.

“This year, a flash flood occurred on Tuesday, leaving the park covered in mud and debris. The cleanup was a huge testimonial to Grafton’s community spirit. The city and the Oyster Bar teamed up to feed the townspeople who turned out in force to ready the park for Thursday. From power washing to mud shoveling and from debris cleanup to Mike Brooks’ push mower grass trim, The Grove Memorial Park was pristine and ready for music lovers by showtime.”

Crowds increased all summer, overflowing into the Jersey Bank and Aeries’ parking areas, and filling the playground with children. Music in the Park is a real crowd pleaser on a warm summer night. The good news is that MIP 2025 is already fully booked, so save your Thursdays!!

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

