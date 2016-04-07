Name: Brooklyn Rose Gleason

Parents: Aaron Gleason and Cinta Lynch of Jerseyville

Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 2:07 PM

Date: 3/4/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Ashton (7) Skylee (4) Kolton (3) Arieanna (2)

Grandparents:Tara Lynch of Alton, Mike Romero of Missouri, Brandy Champlin of Alton and Daniel Gleason of Wood River

Great-Grandparents:Harry & LouAnn Lynch, Springfield, Sheilia & Walt Gleason, Cottage Hills, Mike & Sheilah Romero, Seattle, WA, Gerry Romero, East Alton, Mike & Teresa Hubbert, Alton.

 

