Edwardsville at Alton Halftime Performance 9-30-22

ALTON - Brody Macias stole the show with his violin solo in the Alton High Marching 100 performance at halftime of the Alton-Edwardsville football game on Friday night.

The Marching 100 has always been one of the crown jewels of Alton High School and it is the same this year under Blake Korte.

Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said: "We are so proud of the Marching 100 and our student musicians and performers.

"It always enhances our football games when you also get to see the Marching 100 perform at halftime or at other competitions and events.

"Blake Korte and his team are very dedicated to our band students and I think that shows in the high level you see every time."

The versatile Macias is also a drum major for the Marching 100 and when he finished the violin solo, he moved back to that position to finish the group performance.

