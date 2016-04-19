http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-19-Lou-Brock-STLisLou.mp3

(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the launching of #STLisLou, a season long campaign to honor Hall of Famer Lou Brock and celebrate the St. Louis community.

“I’ll tell you, it’s sort of overwhelming and the fact is, I never thought in a lifetime something like this would happen,” said Brock before he took to the field for the official kick-off the campaign before Tuesday’s game.

“The campaign itself means that people really care and at the same time, they’re honoring you for something that you did,” he continued. “But I think it goes beyond that, they’re just showing support through love. It seems to me, that’s what is taking place.”

Brock has felt a lot of love from Cardinals Nation of late as he spent over three months in the hospital dealing with complications from diabetes that resulted in the amputation of his left leg below the knee.

“As you prepare to get on the highway, the path to wellness and to healing–you don’t expect all this to happen,” Brock explained. “Once you find out you can do it, you have the challenge to do it and the old juices from the past start to rise up in you and you think ‘I can do this’. When you look at the people that who involved, began to give you their support, lend their support, offer their support–it was just overwhelming as a person to stand there and take that and be able to move somewhat accordingly, in spite of the injury.”

Brock more than moved accordingly as he walked to the mound on Opening Day and delivered the ceremonial first pitch.

“Red Schoendienst told me that–he told me that back in October that ‘you’ll be ready for Opening Day’,” said Brock. “I never thought that’d be true because about a week before Opening Day, I was asked to throw out the first pitch and I hadn’t thrown a ball in–I was in the hospital 3 1/2 months and when they ask you to throw a ball, great. But it did work.”

This wasn’t the first time Schoendienst helped motivate Brock through an injury.

“I had a fractured shoulder one year,” Brock recalled. “I was out of the lineup five days and back in the lineup. Word around the league was he doesn’t have a fractured shoulder and that was to my advantage, because they pitched me as though I didn’t have one. As a consequence, I think I batted .285 that year so it may have been one of the lower years of batting average, but it worked.”

“It’s a challenge,” he laughed. “It’s a challenge. Sometimes you feel like you want to jump and down but somebody else’s leg is attached to you, so it doesn’t quite get there.”

“I had this conversation the other day with a trainer and doctor about three days ago,” he continued. “I sometimes feel an ache or tingling in my toe, which is not there. So I’ve got to get used to that. And as I try to find more information, this may be a common thing among amputees.”

Besides honoring the baseball legend, the campaign will also help raise funds for children with diabetes as a commemorative #STLisLou button is being sold for $5, with the money going to a special fund Cardinals Care has established in Lou’s name to help children with diabetes.

Fans are also asked to show their affection by sharing video messages, photographs, and other messages via social media using the hashtag #STLisLou.

More details are available at www.cardinals.com/lou.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI