CARROLLTON - The Greene County Economic Development Group (GCEDG) is excited to announce that the Greene County Broadband Project is moving forward in partnership with Frontier Communications.

The Illinois Office of Broadband completed grant agreements with Frontier to support four fiber broadband projects in rural Greene County. In February of this year, GCEDG announced Frontier would receive $24.7 million in funding from the Connect Illinois Program for four projects to bring high-speed, reliable fiber internet to over 2700 locations covering the vast majority of rural Greene County. In addition to the state funded grant eligible areas, Frontier recently built fiber in and around Carrollton and will expand access to its fiber internet to homes and businesses in White Hall and Roodhouse early next year.

When all the projects are completed, over 500 miles of fiber will provide available service to over 4,500 locations across Greene County. This new broadband service is expected to be available throughout Greene County by the end of 2026.

From telehealth to online education and more, residents and businesses impacted by these projects will benefit greatly from Frontier’s fast, reliable fiber connectivity. Service will be provided at very competitive rates, with detailed pricing and speed options available at Frontier.com/shop (here).

Sponsored by the GCEDG, a team of citizens from Greene County has been working with Frontier for almost three years to develop plans and projects to extend its fiber network to homes and businesses across Greene County. At the end of April 2023, with the support and efforts of the Greene County Broadband team, Frontier filed four grant applications with the Connect Illinois Grant Program. Connect Illinois seeks to achieve what no other state or federal approach to date has accomplished: ubiquitous statewide broadband access – for homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions throughout the state.

At the same time, Connect Illinois will promote digital literacy, adoption, and inclusion while leveraging investment in new broadband infrastructure to spur advances in such areas as economic development, education, precision agriculture, and telehealth. The Greene County Broadband Project has been supported by Illinois state and federal legislators, the Greene County Board, and municipal/township leadership as well as with significant support from the citizens of Greene County.

Everyone recognizes and anticipates the dramatic impact that fast, reliable internet will have for the lives and opportunities of the families, businesses, and citizens across the county. Greene County Economic Development Group

