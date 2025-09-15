BELLEVILLE - Britt Wilhelm has an impressive resume already.

For her dedication, Britt Wilhelm is a Student of the Month for Althoff Catholic High School.

Wilhelm, a senior, has spent the past four years dominating on the soccer field. She plays on the varsity team and was named a 2024 Class 1A Girls Soccer State Champion.

She also serves as a student ambassador and participates with the local Rotary Club, positions that have taught her the values of responsibility and hard work. She enjoys working with the Crusaders Against Alcohol and Drugs organization on her campus.

Wilhelm’s athletics and extracurriculars are great, but her academics are equally important to her. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She volunteers as part of the Cardinal Glennon Youth Board.

When she’s not at school, she also plays club soccer and serves as a member of CrossFit Nucleus. She babysits regularly and loves running, working out, and spending time with her family and friends.

Wilhelm has big plans for the future, and her loved ones and teachers believe she is already on a path to excellence.

“I currently plan on attending Ole Miss. I really want to go into the medical field, don't really know what part, but do know I want to go into pediatrics,” Wilhelm shared. “I am very involved in things, and I love helping out with the community and enjoy helping people, and I am a very hard worker.”

Congratulations to Britt for this recognition from Althoff Catholic High School!

