BETHALTO – As part of her ongoing efforts to ensure that her office is as accessible as possible to residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton will be hosting satellite office hours on Tuesday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.in the Bethalto Village Hall.

“I always work to make myself as accessible as possible to residents to hear their thoughts and concerns so that I can best serve them,” said Bristow. “Satellite office hours allow an opportunity to discuss any problems or concerns a resident might be facing, and how my office can help with the situation, whether it’s an issue with getting a license processed or a problem with a state agency.”

Bristow continues to host events, satellite office hours, and coffee and conversations throughout the 111th district to help bring state government and its services directly to residents. In addition to hosting regular events and citizen advisory councils, Bristow walks door-to-door to talk to residents about ongoing issues and how her office can help.

“I know sometimes work schedules or transportation can make it difficult for people to make it to my office in Alton, so I am happy to offer office hours at a location that may be more convenient for them,” said Bristow. “I am grateful to the Village of Bethalto for allowing me to use their village hall for this event, and I look forward to talking with many residents about ways our office can serve them.”

