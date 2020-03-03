ALTON, Ill. – To help local residents find property tax relief, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is hosting Property Tax Office Hours for residents of Alton Township. The event will be held on March 12 at Senior Service Plus, located 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. Alton, IL, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“This event will give residents the opportunity to learn about and take advantage of current tax exemptions and find tax relief,” said Bristow. “By sitting one-on-one with staff from the assessor’s office, residents will be able to learn more about what they can do to save on their property taxes”.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow’s free property tax event will let residents engage with members of the Alton Assessor’s office to learn about exemptions and the property tax appeals process. Residents are encouraged to bring a copy of their most recent property tax bills and a valid state ID.

“It is important for homeowners to have the opportunity to come, ask questions, and learn from property tax experts,” continued Bristow. “This event will also educate attendees about new laws, proposals, and how to save money on property taxes to local homeowners.”

More like this: