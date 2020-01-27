ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is helping connect community members with lost or forgotten cash or property by hosting an I-Cash event on Friday, Feb. 7 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bethalto Public Library located at 321 S. Prairie St. in Bethalto.

“The Illinois State Treasurer’s office is currently holding approximately $2.5 billion in unclaimed funds from Illinois residents,” said Bristow. “This money comes from multiple sources such as uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, money orders that are then passed along to state after going unclaimed.” Holding these events provides residents with the chance to claim property that they have earned.”

This free event is open to the public. Community members and Illinois residents will have the opportunity to search their name or of their loved ones to see if there is any unclaimed cash or property owed to them. The State Treasurer currently holds 400 various properties worth over $1,000 waiting to be claimed in every county of the state. Those unable to attend can also visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if they have any unclaimed money.

“I-Cash events are a great resource to help connect residents back with forgotten cash or property, or to discover funds they didn’t even know existed,” said Bristow. “I would encourage everyone to take a couple of minutes to visit the Bethalto Public Library or visit online to search for any unclaimed property being held by the Illinois State Treasurer so it can be returned.”

