ALTON, Ill. – To give residents the opportunity to see if they have any unclaimed money or property that is being held by the state of Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and the Office of the Illinois Treasurer, are partnering to host an I-Cash event on Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hartford Public Library, located at 143 W Hawthorne St. in Hartford.

“These I-Cash events are a free, effective and easy way for people in the 111th district to see whether they or their family members have any unclaimed property, whether it is in the form of dividends, unclaimed checks from previous employment or refunds,” said Bristow. “Each year, hundreds of thousands of new pieces of property and unclaimed money are added to the Treasurer’s I-Cash program to be relocated with their rightful owners.”

The Illinois State Treasurer’s office currently safeguards more than 15 million unclaimed properties and checks that are valued in total at more than $2.9 billion. The Treasurer helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through the I-Cash Program, which is a free program offered to the public.

“Unfortunately, money and other items often go unclaimed simply because people are unaware of them,” said Bristow. “I recommend for everyone to stop by and have a quick search done to see if they are owed any forgotten property. If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting online or by reaching out to my office in Alton.”

To check if you or a family member is owed any type of property, visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov. For more information or if you need assistance in a claim to property, please contact Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

