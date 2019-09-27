ALTON – To help ensure the safety of young children still in car seats, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is teaming up with the Godfrey Fire Department and local certified car seat technicians to host child car seat safety checks on October 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gilson Brown Elementary.

“Car seats are an important part of keeping infants and young children safe when they are in the car, but it is important to make sure your child is in the right type of car seat and that it is installed properly,” said Bristow. “An improperly sized or installed car seat can put your child in unnecessary risk, which is why my office is partnering with certified technicians to help make sure that seats are properly installed or install them for a parent or family member.”

Parents or family members can stop by between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to have their child’s car seat checked or installed by a certified car seat technician. Car seat technicians undergo extensive training to learn how to properly fit and install car seats for infants and young children. Parents are encouraged to bring the child and the car seat to make sure it is the right car seat for them. The checks will be hosted at the Gilson Brown Elementary School parking lot located at 1613 W. Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. This free event is open to the public and no reservation is required.

“Children of different ages and sizes require different types of car seats, and that is why it is important to make sure you are using the right car seat for your child to best protect them when they are in the car,” said Bristow. “I want to thank Gilson Brown Elementary School, the Godfrey Fire Department and our car seat safety technicians from the community for helping host this event and helping keep our children safe.”

