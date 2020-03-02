To connect members of the Metro East community with resources for health and community services, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D- Alton, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D- Edwardsville, and state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D- Swansea, are hosting a Senior Health and Wellness Fair at the Granite City Township Center, located at 2060 Delmar Ave, on March 12th from 9 a.m. to noon.

“There are incredible health and community services that residents should know more about,” said Bristow. “Although this Fair is focused on health services for seniors, everyone can benefit from the resources and information that will be offered. Those who attend the Fair will have the opportunity to have both blood glucose and blood pressure screenings for free, which is vital at any age.”

The fair will provide residents the opportunity to learn about the mental, dental, and physical healthcare services that are offered by local and state organizations. During the fair, seniors will be able to learn about low-cost healthcare from a variety of sources. Organizations like the Citizens’ Utility Board, the Illinois State Treasurer’s office and the Attorney General’s office will also be in attendance to provide additional information for resources and support.



“There will be numerous organizations ready to address your physical, mental, and financial wellness at this Fair,” said Bristow. “I encourage everyone to stop by and learn more about what these local and state resources can offer.”

