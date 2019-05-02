Bristow Presents Resolution to Honor Life of Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Yesterday on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, presented House Resolution 190 to honor the life of Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering who lost his life in the line of duty on March 5th, while bravely fighting a house fire. Article continues after sponsor message “Jake was a dedicated member of our community, doing what he did best, which was protecting others and keeping us safe. He was a leader to so many and touched and saved countless lives in the process and showed us what bravery is,” said Bristow. “He was a devoted husband and father, to his wife, Alison, and children, Nora, Elaina, and Logan. He always put his family first, and was a loving son, brother, and brother-in-law who never met a stranger. We were joined by his wife and children, parents, many local firefighters, and countless friends and other family members, who helped us honor his life and his dedication to keeping our families safe. It is important that we all take a moment to remember, and to thank those that put their lives on the line every single day to protect the safety of all of us.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending