ALTON, Ill. – To help support local sportsman’s groups at high schools across the Riverbend Region, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, presented grant checks from the Illinois Sportsmen’s Caucus to local high school trap and skeet shooting teams.

“Several years ago, I helped start our local shooting sports league for high school students to encourage students to learn firearm safety and continue our local traditions,” said Bristow. “I am proud to see the youth league still going strong, and I am excited to be in a position with the Sportsmen’s Caucus to continue supporting our students and the shooting sports across the region.”

On Oct. 17, Bristow presented grant checks from Illinois Sportsmen’s Caucus to local trap and skeet shooting teams. Bristow serves as an executive board member of the Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, a bipartisan group of legislators working to protect and promote sportsmen’s traditions in Illinois.

Bristow was able to present grants to several local area schools including:

- Alton High School Red Trap Team #1

- Alton High School Red Trap Team #2

- Alton High School Blue Trap Team #3

- Alton High School Skeet Team

- Bethalto Claybusters Trap Team

- Bethalto Hot Shots Trap Team

- East Alton Wood River Oiler Gold Trap Team

- East Alton Wood River Maroon Trap Team

- Marquette High School Trap Team Blue

“Programs like these support outdoor sports and hunting and fishing, which are time-honored traditions that families pass down across downstate Illinois,” said Bristow. “This funding will help these team in their travel, to buy new equipment and makes sure that they are able to continue to grow and include more students.”

