ALTON, Ill. – In recognition of her strong legislative record and efforts to fight for local businesses and economic development in the region, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, received both the Chamber Champion Award and the Catalyst Award from the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce.

“I am working to build a stronger Illinois, and that means building a stronger state and local economy where businesses, employers, and employees are all able to succeed,” said Bristow. “I am humbled to be honored by my longtime friends at the St. Louis Regional Chamber for my work for our regional economy that we share together in the Metro East region.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At the annual Chamber Champions Awards dinner, the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Bristow and another state, national, and local elected leaders from both Illinois and Missouri for their work to help businesses and improve the regional economy. Bristow was named a Chamber Champion and was one of two Illinois legislators to receive the Catalyst award for being a new member of the Illinois General Assembly dedicated to promoting businesses and economic growth. Bristow was the only legislator during the night to receive both awards. During the past year, Bristow has sponsored and supported numerous pieces of legislation to promote economic development in the Metro East and across Illinois. These reforms included additional legislation supporting local businesses, tax credits rewarding innovation, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities. The St. Louis Regional Chamber represents the business community in the greater St. Louis area across 15 counties in both Illinois and Missouri.

“As the former president of the Riverbend Growth Association, I know the importance of chambers of commerce in promoting economic growth and advocating for their communities,” said Bristow. “During my time with the Growth Association, I worked to improve our local economy in the Metro East. I am now taking that experience to pass legislation to improve our local and state economy by attracting businesses and creating high paying jobs.”

More like this: