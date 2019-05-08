ALTON, Ill. – Last week, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton and other local elected officials in the Metro East hosted organized labor leaders at the Steamfitters Local 439 to discuss recent pieces of legislation and priorities for unions and local workers during the last few weeks of legislative session.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am extremely appreciative of all of the different labor leaders in our area taking the time to come meet with us to talk about how we can better protect the rights of workers, organized labor, and middle-class families in the Metro East,” said Bristow. “I have fought to protect our working men and women at the Capitol, and will continue to support legislation that stands up for our American jobs, safe working environments, and the rights and benefits that workers have earned.”

Bristow spoke of her resolution that urges companies to buy American and Illinois made steel, and her support of legislation that urges the procurement of domestic products. Organized labor leaders in attendance were also given the chance to ask questions about upcoming infrastructure projects and different sources of funding.

More like this: