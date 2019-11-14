SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, released the following statement after the Illinois Senate’s passage of House Bill 3902, which would protect local jobs and industries in the region and keep Illinois businesses competitive in the field of aviation repair:

“Senator Crowe and I have put legislation on the governor’s desk to protect the more than 3,700 jobs in aviation repair across our state – including good-paying jobs right here in the Metro East.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Instead of making public pronouncements about the bill that do not reflect the reality faced by hardworking people in our community, I would invite the governor to come to the Metro East and see the jobs that we could potentially lose if this legislation is not signed into law. I remain ready anytime to meet with the governor to discuss why this proposal is so important to our area.”

Bristow sponsored House Bill 3902, which reinstates a tax credit that will allow aviation repair stations across the state to remain competitive and continue providing high paying jobs and economic growth in their communities. If signed into law, Illinois will once again join 35 other states with similar legislation and keep Illinois from losing businesses and jobs to neighboring states. The legislation will directly impact local businesses such as West Star Aviation in East Alton, which provides maintenance and repair services for private aircraft and employs more than 500 Metro East residents.

The legislation passed the Illinois House of Representatives and Illinois Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and awaits consideration from the governor.

More like this: