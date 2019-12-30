ALTON – During Christmas and the holiday season, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, joined with fellow legislators, local leaders, and non-profit organizations to further their missions to help those in need across the Metro East and RiverBend Region.

“We are blessed to have so many amazing local groups and organizations working to help those in need this holiday season and to help make sure that every family was able to have a joyous Christmas,” said Bristow. “I am grateful to work with local leaders and members of the community to help those organizations succeed in their missions.”

This holiday season Bristow joined more than 50 other groups in collecting toys and cleaning supplies for Riverbend Family Ministries’ Christmas Baskets. Parents were able to come and pick out toys for their kids and also receive a basket of cleaning supplies. Bristow also spent time volunteering for the Salvation Army, and one morning she joined John Simmons and Alton Mayor Brant Walker in raising money for the Salvation Army to help people in need this holiday season. During her holiday open house, Bristow collected socks for school board member Rosetta Brown’s Socks for Tots drive. She also participated in Lilly and Taylor Freer’s Cookies and Cocoa event to benefit the United Way’s Community Christmas.

“I encourage people to remember the reason for the season at Christmas and find ways to share their time, talent, and treasures with others now, and throughout the year,” said Bristow. “I am deeply humbled by the generosity of our community and their willingness to step and help those in need.”

