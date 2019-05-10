ALTON, Ill. – To help beautify community areas and improve parks and recreational areas in the Riverbend region, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is partnering with Pride, Inc., a local, non-profit organization dedicated to community beautification, and the Bush Pilots Motorcycle Club to clean up Union Park in Alton on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Now that the weather is warming up and children will be on summer break soon, our local parks will be in use even more than before,” said Bristow. “Pride Inc., does a wonderful job of making our community a more beautiful place to live, work, and play, and I am grateful to partner with them. The Bush Pilots are also involved in numerous community projects throughout our area, and we are delighted to have their organization join us as well in our mission to clean-up our local recreational areas.”

Those who wish to volunteer should meet at the corner of Union St. and Center St. in Alton at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Trash bags, gloves, and tools will be provided, but residents are also encouraged to bring their own. For further information or any inquiries about the event, residents can contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900, or email RepMBristow@gmail.com

“Pride, Inc. is thrilled to partner up with Rep. Monica Bristow to clean up the Union Pocket Park at Central Ave. and Union Street,” said Monica Semnacher, Executive Director of Pride, Inc. “Pride, Inc. is a local, non-profit organization dedicated to community beautification. Since its Founding in 1966 by Dr. Gordon Moore, Pride, Inc. has brought together caring citizens, civic organizations, and federal agencies to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the greater Alton area. We believe that it is imperative that we beautify our home, not only to boost commerce, but to instill a sense of civic pride that will last for generations.”

