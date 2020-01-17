SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In response to recent, high-profile reports of politicians timing their resignations in order to squeeze a full paycheck out of taxpayers, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, introduced legislation to prohibit legislators from receiving a full month of pay if they do not serve the entire month.

“In any other job or career, no one would expect to be paid a full month’s salary for completing just one day of work. This practice is totally unacceptable, and it must stop,” said Bristow. “This is a loophole that we have seen exploited that not only weakens the public’s trust in their elected officials but disrespects the taxpayers of Illinois, and it’s time to close it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow introduced HB 4131, which will change the rate of pay for members of the Illinois General Assembly, ending the current law that would allow legislators to be paid for an entire month of work, even if they only serve one day of that month. Bristow’s legislation closes that loophole, requiring legislators to follow the same pay structure as most other state employees and establishes prorated pay for those who do not complete their term. Similar legislation has been introduced in the Illinois Senate and represents a collaboration with the Illinois Comptroller’s office.

“As I go door-to-door in communities across the Riverbend region, I hear from people that they want a more efficient, transparent and ethical government,” said Bristow. “We need to end special perks for politicians, and while I’ll continue my work to improve our government and save our state money, this is one the most glaring issues that we must fix.”

More like this: