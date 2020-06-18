ALTON, Ill. – To ensure consumers are maximizing their savings on energy costs this summer, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is hosting an online Utility Bill Saving Webinar with the Citizens Utility Board on Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m.

“The pandemic has placed additional financial burden on families, so it’s important for people to learn about where they can save additional dollars, like their energy bill as we start to see warmer weather and usage increases,” said Bristow. “The summer months usually bring high energy costs, so it is best to get ahead to learn how you can save.

The Citizens Utility Board is a consumer watchdog group that aims to protect Illinois consumers and promote fair energy prices. The Utility Bill Saving Webinar will focus on giving consumers tips to ensure their energy bills stay low and how to spot price gouging. The online session will be hosted via Zoom video conferencing. Those interested in registering for this webinar can sign up at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WLq8REwcR7mUlz0REPZ5jA

“This webinar will equip attendees with the information they need to lower their monthly utility expenses and to stop any fraudulent or unneeded charges that may be on their bill, costing them more money,” said Bristow. “I encourage anyone that may have questions about lowering their energy, phone, or gas bills to tune into this online seminar or to reach out to my office.”

