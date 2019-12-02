ALTON, Ill. – To help keep community members informed about services and the ongoing crisis surrounding mental health and addiction issues, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a Mental Health Round Table on Dec. 5 with state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, and Chestnut Health Systems to discuss the effects of substance use on their family and loved ones.

“When we discuss the victims of substance use and the opioid epidemic, we too often forget about the effects on family members and loved ones, who are also harmed when someone struggles,” said Bristow. “Living with someone with addiction can have devastating effects on mental health, especially the mental health of children.”

Bristow is a dedicated member of the Illinois House Mental Health Committee and recently sponsored legislation to improve access to mental health care on college campuses. In addition to her work in Springfield, Bristow stays informed on local programs serving communities in the Metro East, including recently touring Alton Mental Health and Chestnut Health System’s Adolescent Residential Campus. Earlier this year, Bristow was named Metro East Community Champion for Behavioral Health by Centerstone.

On Dec. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bristow will join local legislators and health care professionals from the area to discuss approaches to treatment and resources for families affected by addiction and substance use. The event will be at Chestnut Health Systems Granite City Campus located at 50 Northgate Industrial Dr. in Granite City. This free event is open to the public and no reservation is required.

“As a member of the Mental Health Committee, I am dedicated to finding solutions and keeping people informed on ways we can all help support families affected by addiction and substance use,” said Bristow. “I am proud to be able to work with fellow legislators and community partners to create a dialog on legislation and programs to help improve mental health for families across the Metro East.”

