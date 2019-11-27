ALTON – To help keep money in the pockets of Granite City residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting an I-Cash with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office and a Utility Bill Clinic with the Citizens Utility Board in Granite City on Dec. 2.

“Residents can stop by the 6 Mile Library on Johnson Road in the morning to see if they have the unclaimed property being held by the state that can be returned to the rightful owner,” said Bristow. “In the afternoon, residents can bring to their telephone, electric, and other utility bills to Granite City Township Hall and meet with experts from the Citizens Utility Board to learn about ways to lower their bills.

I-Cash

Time:Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: 6 Mile Library, 2145 Johnson Rd, Granite City

Utility Bill Clinic

Time: Dec. 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City

Both events are free and open to the public. While reservations are not required for either event, residents are encouraged to RSVP for the Utility Bill Clinic by calling the Citizens Utility Board at (800) 669-5556 or email events@citizensutilityboard.org using the subject line “Granite City 12/2.”

“Many families in the region live on fixed incomes, so I am working on ways to keep money in the pockets of citizens through regular I-Cash events and Utility Bill Clinics,” said Bristow. “During this past year, we have been able to help people find savings with Utility Bill Clinics, savings on property tax bills, and also discover lost property or cash to be returned to them with I-Cash.”

