ALTON, Ill. – To keep the community informed about state and regulatory changes related to the COVID-19 Pandemic, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is calling attention to recent changes made by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to ease the burden on licensed professionals trying to renew their license during the outbreak. IDFPR has announced numerous measures to assist the needs of licensees and education providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It is important for state agencies to make adjustments during this time to accommodate the lack of time and resources that are required for licensed professionals to renew their licenses,” said Bristow. “Many of those licensed professionals are the folks that we are depending on during this pandemic, along with others that support our local economics through businesses and services provided to the public and our families.”

Any professional licenses issued by the Department that have renewal dates between Mar. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020 are granted an automatic extension to renew to September 30, 2020. This is due to the limitations on in-person course availability and constraints on personnel. This includes registered nurses, physicians, pharmacists and many more professions. The Department is also temporarily allowing virtual and online education for licensees during this time to reduce person-to-person contact and encourage social distancing.

“The well-being of the community is a priority, and I’m happy to see the Department is making the necessary changes for adapting to the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Bristow. “By taking these measures, they are protecting both licensees and the people they serve across the state.”

