VALMEYER - Carson Bristow had the only hit of the game, while Reece Girth and Nolan Parker had the RBIs as the Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team committed five errors that proved costly as the junior Legionnaires lost at Valmeyer in a District 22 game 10-2 Thursday evening at Valmeyer's park.

The junior Legionnaires have split their last six games, including a doubleheader split on June 8, defeating Valmeyer but losing to Trenton, split a doubleheader against Jerseyville last Tuesday before winning at East St. Louis the day before.

Alton took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, with Valmeyer taking control in the second, scoring four times in the inning, then added five more runs in the third and a single run in the fourth to create the 10-2 final.

Bristow's single was the only hit of the evening for the junior Legionnaires, while Girth and Parker had the RBIs, Parker drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run and Girth being hit by a pitch, also with the sacks jammed, to bring in the other run.

Girth also went three innings on the mound, striking out three, while Dillon Cowan fanned two. The Alton pitching allowed only four hits on the night, but six unearned runs on the five errors were a big factor in the game.

Alton's junior team continues its busy part of its schedule this week, playing in a tournament at Breese Friday through Sunday, then play the Piasa Southwestern High junior summer team Monday in Piasa, with a 5:30 p.m. start, have an off day on Tuesday, then finish out June with a home game at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against the Bethalto B team at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and another home tilt against Trenton June 30 at 7 p.m.

The junior Legionnaires open July up on Saturday, July 2 with a doubleheader at Bethalto, with the games starting at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, then host East St. Louis July 5 and the Bethalto A team July 6, both games starting at 6 p.m.

