ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is reminding residents about the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame nominations, which honors the hard work and achievements of Illinois residents that are age 65 and above across the state.

“Seniors make up such an important part of our community, especially here in the Metro East region, and this achievement helps recognize seniors who have provided major contributions to our communities and state overall,” said Bristow. “If you know of a special senior in your life, I encourage you to nominate them for this distinction.”

Applications are available through the Department of Aging and the deadline for applications has been extended until Monday, Aug. 31. The online application form can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame/Pages/default.aspx or by calling the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966. Award nominations should fall into at least one of the four categories: Community Service, Education, Labor, or Performance/Graphic Arts. Eligibility is based on the individual’s past and present accomplishments, as well as their status as an Illinois resident. Since the creation of the Senior Hall of Fame in 1994, 121 notable seniors have been inducted.

“It is important to recognize the contributions of senior residents that have positively impacted our community for so many years and contributed to making our region and state a better place to live in,” said Bristow. “This year has been challenging for many, and these awards help to recognize the good work that people are doing to help their neighbors and others around them.”

