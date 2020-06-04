ALTON, Ill. – To help with supply shortages during the COVID-19 crisis, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, coordinated a donation drive for Oasis Women’s Center to help provide more of the most-needed supplies for the center as they provide emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their children.

“Oasis Women’s Center is a critical service to this community, especially in these difficult times, providing help to those women and children who need it the most,” said Bristow. “Providing these much-needed items will help the Center continue to provide services in our communities. I’d like to thank everyone who was able to spare time and resources to donate to Oasis as we face these very challenging times.”

Bristow has been working with Oasis Women’s Center to collect new and unopened items like cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items, and personal care items. Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Oasis Women’s Center, located at 111 Market St. in Alton or you can arrange for a contactless pickup by contacting Bristow’s office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

