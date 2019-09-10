COTTAGE HILLS – After making a donation of clothing to the organization, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, toured the Community Hope Center to learn more about their mission to provide help for those in need in the community.

“I am always impressed with the level of compassion in our community, and Community Hope Center is a great example of people coming together to provide care and assistance to others,” said Bristow. “The amazing volunteers at Community Hope Center work tirelessly to provide food, clothing, and friendship to those in need.”

Community Hope Center serves both individuals and families experiencing financial hardship and assists them in meeting their basic needs of food and clothing in addition to compassion and encouragement. Bristow and Crowe collected gently used clothing items from their offices and brought them to the Community Hope Center to be given to those in need. After dropping off the clothes, Bristow and Crowe toured the facility and saw their mission in action. Earlier this summer, Bristow and Crowe held a food drive at their offices to benefit Operation Blessing in Wood River to help alleviate the usual need for donations during the summer months.

“Charities such as Community Hope Center and Operation Blessing are always willing to receive donations, especially during the fall before we start to see cold weather,” said Bristow. “I am grateful to be part of a community that helps those in need, and I would encourage anyone that has gently used clothing, canned food, or any other extra resources to consider donating to these great organizations.”

Operation Blessing is located at 18 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River, and Community Hope Center is located at 1201 Hope Center Lane in Cottage Hills.

