ALTON, Ill. – To help provide the services of her full-time constituent service office across the 111th district, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be offering satellite office hours with state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, on Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Godfrey Village Hall.

“I want to make sure that everyone across the district has access to the services and assistance provided by my office,” said Bristow. “Satellite office hours create an extra opportunity for residents to discuss any problems or concerns facing them, and learn how my office can help with the situation, whether it’s an issue with getting a license processed or a problem with a state agency.”

Bristow remains active in the community engaging with residents and offering help and services across the Metro East region. Bristow regularly offers satellite office hours in addition to I-Cash events, property tax seminars and service fairs. Bristow and Crowe will be offering satellite office hours on Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Godfrey Village Hall located at 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“My office and staff are ready to help people connect with state and local services, and provide assistance to anyone needing it, such as answering questions about FOID or concealed carry applications, accessing veterans’ benefits, or help with state agencies,” said Bristow. “I encourage anyone needing help with a state or local issue to stop by and meet with my staff on Dec. 12 or give my office a call at 618-465-5900.”

