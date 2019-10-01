GODFREY – To help area residents learn about unclaimed property owed to them, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, will be hosting an I-Cash event with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office at Godfrey Village Hall on Oct. 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Illinois Treasurer’s office currently has 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed property such as uncashed checks, stock dividends, or forgotten property left in a safety deposit box,” said Bristow. “Residents can stop by to search their name or the name of a loved one to see what money or property is owed to them.”

Bristow and Crowe regularly host I-Cash events to across their districts to help residents reconnect with unclaimed property that is currently held by the state until it can be returned. Residents can stop by the Godfrey Village Hall located at 6810 Godfrey Road between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to see if the Illinois Treasurer’s Office is holding any property for them and file a claim to have it returned to them. This is a free event and no reservation is required.

“Filing a claim only takes a few minutes, and it starts the easy and quick process of having your property or money returned to you,” said Bristow. “During the many I-Cash events my office has hosted this year, we have been able to help residents learn about thousands of dollars owed to them and helped return that money or property to the rightful owner.”

