ALTON – To help local families in need this holiday season, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are working with Riverbend Family Ministries to collect toys and supplies for family Christmas baskets.

“Riverbend Family Ministries provides Christmas toys for hundreds of families and children in the Riverbend area,” said Bristow. “In addition to toys for kids, Riverbend Family Ministries provides families in need with a basket of cleaning, laundry and paper products. Our region is lucky to have great organizations that help provide so much to families and children in need, especially in the winter months.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bristow and Crowe will be helping Riverbend Family Ministries this year by offering their offices as collection sites. Residents can stop by Rep. Bristow’s office located at 102 W. 9th St, Suite 104 in Alton or Sen. Crowe’s office located at 111 N. Wood River Ave. Suite A in Wood River. From now until Dec. 13 both offices will be collecting new, unwrapped clothes and toys for kids ages 0-11 as well as items such as toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, tissues, and cleaning supplies.

Bristow regularly helps local non-profit organizations with supply drives and offers her office as a donation point to local organizations. Earlier this year Bristow held a summer food drive and a diaper drive. Bristow is currently also helping Alton School Board Member, Rosetta Brown with her “Socks for Tots Drive” to help provide warm socks for school age children in the area.

“I believe every child in our community deserves the opportunity to have a Merry Christmas,” said Bristow. “I am proud to partner with local non-profits such as Riverbend Family Ministries and be part of their mission to help families in our community.”

More like this: