GRANITE CITY, Ill. – To help connect seniors, veterans, and young families with social services and other valuable resources, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton is joining with state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, to host a Service Fair at the Granite City High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, June 27.

“Our seniors, veterans, and young families often face many challenges while working full time or on fixed income and aren’t aware of the many local programs and services that are available to provide valuable assistance,” said Bristow. “This is a chance for everyone to come to one place and find out about what services our communities have to offer, such as health care information, children’s services in the community and the programs offered to local veterans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 20 different local programs and service providers will be at the Granite City High School gymnasium, located at 3101 Madison Ave. in Granite City, to provide residents with more information about the help available in the Metro East. Programs and groups such as the Veteran’s Assistance Commission, St. John’s Community Care, Children Home and Aid along with several others will be present to talk about services specific to veterans, seniors, and young families. The event is free, open to any member of the public, and does not require any reservation in advance.

“As I go door-to-door in our communities, I often hear about the need for services for our seniors and veterans, along with young families,” said Bristow. “This gives many members in our community the chance to see what local services they may qualify for, whether it’s getting assistance with veterans’ health care, local senior services, or programs offered to children. I would encourage anyone interested to attend and learn more about the services that are offered locally here in the Metro East by our local providers."

More like this: