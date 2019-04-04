ALTON, Ill. – To help support local social services that serve those in need, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, joined state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, to hold a supply drive for Oasis Women’s Shelter in Alton and Coordinated Youth and Human Services in Granite City.

“I am so thankful to all of the residents who took time out of their busy lives to stop by my office and donate items to those who are in need,” said Bristow. “Oasis Women’s Shelter and Coordinated Youth and Human Services are two organizations that dedicate so much time to caring for women and children in our area. Our local social services are so important to those at difficult times in their lives, and I’m happy that so many could help provide supplies to two deserving organizations.”

To help celebrate Women’s History Month, the legislators gathered supplies to donate to local organizations that serve women and children in need. As a member of the Human Services committee, Bristow serves as a strong voice for social services and their needs in the Metro East. Together with Stuart and Crowe, the legislators have sponsored bills that protect the tools and funding for local services.

“The Oasis Women’s Center in Alton provides comfort to the Metro East’s most vulnerable women and children, and it’s in desperate need of donations,” said Crowe. “It’s so important that we stand together against domestic abuse and neglect. If you were unable to donate, consider spending an hour or two volunteering. My family has spent decades giving back to this organization, so I was delighted to host this drive.”

