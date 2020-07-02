ALTON, Ill. –State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is announcing the reopening of her district office in Alton on Monday, July 13. Residents will be able to make appointments by phone or email to receive assistance with state services in-person.

“We have reached a point that we can safely reopen the office to constituents to allow for in-person meetings,” said Bristow. “Although my staff and I have been working remotely throughout the pandemic to assist with constituent services and unemployment claims, I’m pleased to help offer in-person meetings again for those who wish to do so.”

The office will be open to schedule appointments from Monday until Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, simply call or leave a message at 618-465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com. Bristow’s district office assists residents with unemployment cases, FOID card applications, and various other state services. All people who enter the office and physically able will be required to wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing rules. If you do not have access to a mask, one will be provided to all those who are able to wear one. Meetings should be limited to under 3 people at a time.

“As we begin to see our communities recover and our economy continuing to reopen, I’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we navigate this new territory and try to maintain safety for those that come in and out of the office,” said Bristow. “I encourage anyone who needs additional assistance for state services to call and make an appointment.”

