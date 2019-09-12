ALTON – Last week, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, partnered with the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office to help connect area residents with lost or forgotten property during an I-Cash event at the Alton Works Office.

“Nearly everyone who stopped by our I-Cash event was able to file a claim for lost property or receive help with a claim they already have,” said Bristow. “The Illinois State Treasurer’s office currently holds 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed property such as uncashed checks or tax returns, or forgotten property left at a bank, and I’m glad that we were able to connect residents with their cash or property to get it properly returned.”

Last week, Bristow and Crowe hosted an I-Cash event at the newly opened Alton Works office where residents from across the Metro East were able to receive help in finding their property and filing claim to have it returned. Bristow will be hosting another I-Cash event this month on Sept. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farm Fresh store on 515 S. Central Ave. in Wood River. This is a free event and requires no reservation.

“Through these events we have been able to return forgotten property and amounts ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars to its rightful owner,” said Bristow. “I would encourage anyone who couldn’t make it to our last event to stop by the Farm Fresh store in Wood River on Sept. 13 to search their name or the names of loved ones and file a free claim to have their property returned to them.”

