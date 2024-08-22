COLLINSVILLE - At the August 2024 regular monthly meeting, the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education approved and welcomed Collinsville High School senior Brion Brown as the district's student school board member for the 2024-25 school year.

The role, which is non-voting, allows for a student voice on the board and serves as a bridge between the board of education, administration, and the student body.

"I have always wanted to serve as a student school board member because I recognize the significance of a student's voice in our society and, moreover, how often that voice is underrepresented," Brion wrote in his application. "I want to be the person that can offer that perspective and that input for the school board."

Brion, who is ranked in the top 2% of his senior class, balances his academic achievements with a range of talents and co-curricular activities. His commitment to community service played a significant role in his decision to apply for the position.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I have always had a passion for community service. Being able to be active in my community and assist those in need is a major part of fulfilling my responsibility as an upstanding citizen," he said. "Also, community service allows me to establish connections between myself and the individuals and organizations that live in and serve in our city."

A four-year member of CHS Bands, Brion has served as the drum major of the Marching Kahoks for the past two years and leads the percussion section. His musical achievements include numerous awards and festival recognitions.

Additionally, Brion is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and the Illinois Music Honor Society. He represents CHS in Scholar Bowl and serves as treasurer of the Class of 2025 Executive Board. His involvement extends to the CHS Math Team, where he competes on the calculator team and has been a regional and state qualifier.

During his term, Brion plans to focus on student mental health, acceptance, and career exploration.

More like this: