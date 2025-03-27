JERSEYVILLE – Jerseyville-area sewing enthusiasts of all experience levels are invited to the Jersey County Arts Council (JCAC) for a series of informal events with support, sewing machines, and more.

“Bring Your Own Project” sessions will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the final Saturdays of March, April, and May, starting this Saturday, March 29, 2025. These events grant a dedicated supportive space for sewers of all experience levels.

Interested attendees can make use of the JCAC space in the First Presbyterian Church at 400 S. State St. in Jerseyville. While no formal classes are planned, on-site help and support will be available – as will some loaner sewing machines, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

While no registration is required, the JCAC does request a $10 donation from participants.

For more information about the “Bring Your Own Project” events, contact sewingismysuperpower8@gmail.com or visit sewingismysuperpower.com to find out more about JCAC classes and event offerings.

