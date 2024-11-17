Bring FRIENDS To Give Lifesaving Blood Or Platelets
ST. LOUIS - It’s been 30 years since the iconic show FRIENDS first aired, and this November, the American Red Cross is asking donors to gather their friends and be there for patients by making a blood or platelet donation.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Festive activities and busy calendars this time of year can disrupt normal routines, leading to a Dr.op in blood donation appointments. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make donating blood a priority, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets.
To celebrate 30 years of FRIENDS, all who come to give Nov. 18 - Dec. 8, 2024 will receive two pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Donors can keep a pair and gift a pair! For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Friends.
In the spirit of FRIENDSgiving, donors can give with meaning. Those wishing to help patients make memories this holiday season can book a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who come to donate through Nov. 17 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. (Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 12-30, 2024:
ILLINOIS
Jersey
Grafton
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr.
Madison
Alton
11/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St
11/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,
Bethalto
11/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
Collinsville
11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 2000 Mall St
East Alton
11/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vaugh Hill Church of Christ, 662 S Bellwood Dr
Edwardsville
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200
11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr.
11/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108
11/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd
Glen Carbon
11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Pl
11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sports Academy, 101 The Game Dr.
Hamel
11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
Monroe
Columbia
11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Hecker
11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street
Valmeyer
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
Waterloo
11/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr.
Randolph
Chester
11/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street
Red Bud
11/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
St. Clair
Cahokia Heights
11/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd
Fairview Heights
11/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge-Fairview Heights, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail
11/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Millstadt
11/13/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr.
O Fallon
11/20/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Schaefer Elementary School, 505 South Cherry Street
Shiloh
11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Shiloh Community Center, 7 Park Dr.
11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
MISSOURI
Crawford
Cuba
11/25/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St.
Steelville
11/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.
Franklin
Gray Summit
11/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop
Pacific
11/18/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.
Sullivan
11/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles hall, 1000 Acid Mine Rd
Villa Ridge
11/22/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd
Washington
11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
Jefferson
Arnold
11/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
11/25/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
Barnhart
11/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd.
Crystal City
11/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
De Soto
11/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street
Festus
11/15/2024: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way
11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
High Ridge
11/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.
Hillsboro
11/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148
Imperial
11/12/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia
11/18/2024: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seckman Elementary School, 2824 Seckman Rd.
Lincoln
Troy
11/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Troy, 1307 West Boone Street
St. Charles
O’Fallon
11/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
11/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle
11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Family Life Center, 8750 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever
St. Charles
11/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St
St. Peters
11/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.
11/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liuna Labors Local 660, 1320 S Callahan Rd
11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd
11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westinn Kennels, 1522 Swantnerville Dr.
St. Francois
Bismarck
11/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce St
Bonne Terre
11/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road
Farmington
11/13/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd
11/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street
11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.
11/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1604 West Columbia
Park Hills
11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street
St. Louis
Ballwin
11/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Luke's Preschool, 444 Brightfield Trail
Brentwood
11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood
Bridgeton
11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd
Creve Coeur
11/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaza Audi Creve Coeur, 11830 Olive Blvd
Ellisville
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
Eureka
11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Francis' Episcopal Church, 602 Rockwood Arbor Dr.
11/21/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St
Fenton
11/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maritz, 1355 N Hwy Dr.
11/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr.
Florissant
11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
11/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E Monroe Ave
Lemay
11/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pavilion at Lemay, 305 Gregg Rd
Manchester
11/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Pacific
11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Vero Fitness, 522 E Osage St
Richmond Heights
11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave
St. Louis
11/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/12/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/13/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd.
11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/14/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd
11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 5001 Little Rock Rd
11/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd
11/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., KPMG, 10 S Broadway
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/22/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane
11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southgate Church, 9820 E Watson Rd
11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Compass, 1608 S Lindbergh Blvd
11/25/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N New Ballas Rd
11/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave
11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd
11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Oak Bend, 842 S Holmes Ave
11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Webster Groves
11/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Community, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
Wildwood
11/24/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
St. Louis City
11/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland
11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Harris Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Ave
11/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., ReX Fitness LLC, 1222 Spruce St
11/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway
11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St,
11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Robert A Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce St
11/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave
11/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center for Divine Love, 3617 Wyoming St
11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
Ste Genevieve
Ste Genevieve
11/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington
Warren
Marthasville
11/12/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road
Warrenton
11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton
Washington
Cadet
11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states(16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
More like this: