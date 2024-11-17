Bring FRIENDS To Give Lifesaving Blood Or Platelets Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - It’s been 30 years since the iconic show FRIENDS first aired, and this November, the American Red Cross is asking donors to gather their friends and be there for patients by making a blood or platelet donation. Festive activities and busy calendars this time of year can disrupt normal routines, leading to a Dr.op in blood donation appointments. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make donating blood a priority, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets. To celebrate 30 years of FRIENDS, all who come to give Nov. 18 - Dec. 8, 2024 will receive two pairs of custom FRIENDS + Red Cross socks, while supplies last, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Donors can keep a pair and gift a pair! For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Friends. In the spirit of FRIENDSgiving, donors can give with meaning. Those wishing to help patients make memories this holiday season can book a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who come to donate through Nov. 17 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. (Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.) Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 12-30, 2024: ILLINOIS Jersey Grafton

11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 14258 Scenic Hills Dr. Madison Alton

11/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St 11/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave, Bethalto

11/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. Collinsville

11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 2000 Mall St East Alton

11/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vaugh Hill Church of Christ, 662 S Bellwood Dr Edwardsville

11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr. 11/25/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108 11/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Rd Glen Carbon

11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Village, 27 Auerbach Pl 11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sports Academy, 101 The Game Dr. Hamel

11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland

11/18/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane Monroe Columbia

11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker

11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Valmeyer

11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive Waterloo

11/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main 11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr. Randolph Chester

11/15/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Red Bud

11/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street St. Clair Cahokia Heights

11/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd Fairview Heights

11/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/18/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge-Fairview Heights, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail 11/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Millstadt

11/13/2024: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr. O Fallon

11/20/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Schaefer Elementary School, 505 South Cherry Street Shiloh

11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Shiloh Community Center, 7 Park Dr. 11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street MISSOURI Crawford Cuba

11/25/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. Steelville

11/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St. Franklin Gray Summit

11/19/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop Pacific

11/18/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St. Sullivan

11/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles hall, 1000 Acid Mine Rd Villa Ridge

11/22/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coleman Elementary, 4536 Coleman Rd Washington

11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 Jefferson Arnold

11/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 11/25/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd. Barnhart

11/20/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd. Crystal City

11/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive De Soto

11/21/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street Festus

11/15/2024: 7:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way 11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street High Ridge

11/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro

11/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148 Imperial

11/12/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia 11/18/2024: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seckman Elementary School, 2824 Seckman Rd. Lincoln Troy

11/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Troy, 1307 West Boone Street St. Charles O’Fallon

11/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 11/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/26/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle 11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Family Life Center, 8750 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever St. Charles

11/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St St. Peters

11/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Article continues after sponsor message 11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville

11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway 11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St. 11/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liuna Labors Local 660, 1320 S Callahan Rd 11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd 11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westinn Kennels, 1522 Swantnerville Dr. St. Francois Bismarck

11/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce St Bonne Terre

11/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St 11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road Farmington

11/13/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd 11/19/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street 11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 11/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1604 West Columbia Park Hills

11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street St. Louis Ballwin

11/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Luke's Preschool, 444 Brightfield Trail Brentwood

11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood Bridgeton

11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield

11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton

11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd Creve Coeur

11/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaza Audi Creve Coeur, 11830 Olive Blvd Ellisville

11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. Eureka

11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Francis' Episcopal Church, 602 Rockwood Arbor Dr. 11/21/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Blevins Elementary, 25 E North St Fenton

11/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maritz, 1355 N Hwy Dr. 11/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr. Florissant

11/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood

11/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E Monroe Ave Lemay

11/26/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pavilion at Lemay, 305 Gregg Rd Manchester

11/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Pacific

11/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Vero Fitness, 522 E Osage St Richmond Heights

11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave St. Louis

11/12/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/12/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/13/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd. 11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/14/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd 11/15/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 11/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/18/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., CrossPoint Church, 5001 Little Rock Rd 11/19/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/21/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd 11/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., KPMG, 10 S Broadway 11/22/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/22/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane 11/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/25/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southgate Church, 9820 E Watson Rd 11/25/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Compass, 1608 S Lindbergh Blvd 11/25/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N New Ballas Rd 11/26/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 11/26/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave 11/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1485 Craig Rd 11/27/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Oak Bend, 842 S Holmes Ave 11/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 11/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves

11/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Community, 301 E. Lockwood Ave. Wildwood

11/24/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road St. Louis City 11/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland 11/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Harris Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Ave

11/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., ReX Fitness LLC, 1222 Spruce St 11/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/19/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

11/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL, 1419 Carroll St, 11/20/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Robert A Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce St 11/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/27/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3164 Ivanhoe Ave

11/27/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center for Divine Love, 3617 Wyoming St 11/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link Ste Genevieve Ste Genevieve

11/20/2024: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington Warren Marthasville

11/12/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road Warrenton

11/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton Washington Cadet

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states(16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media. About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.