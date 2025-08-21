BRIGHTON — Amara, a 2-year-old toddler from Brighton, Illinois, is competing for the title of Toddler of the Year in an ongoing national contest. The competition, which involves multiple rounds of voting, is currently in its fourth round, set to conclude in the coming days.

Amara must remain among the top five contestants to advance further in the contest.

Amara lives at home with her parents and her oldest sister, who is nine years her senior. Her family describes her as "sweet, silly, and determined," noting that she has recently embraced her independence.

“She is smart and determined and she never gives up. She is brave and fearless and loves her family hard,” parent Doni Smelser said.

Her favorite activities include playing outside, especially jumping in puddles, playing in water, and enjoying swings and slides. Indoors, Amara enjoys magnatiles, dinosaurs, painting, baby dolls, her play kitchen, and playing doctor.

If Amara wins the $25,000 prize, her family plans to invest the money in an account for her future needs, including college, a down payment on a house, travel, or a wedding.

Community members interested in supporting Amara can vote once a day for free at the Toddler of the Year website.

The contest continues through several more rounds before a winner is announced.

https://toddleroftheyear.org/2025/amara-2b76

