BRIGHTON — Amara, a 2-year-old toddler from Brighton, Illinois, is competing for the title of Toddler of the Year in an ongoing national contest. The competition, which involves multiple rounds of voting, is currently in its fourth round, set to conclude in the coming days.

Amara must remain among the top five contestants to advance further in the contest.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Amara lives at home with her parents and her oldest sister, who is nine years her senior. Her family describes her as "sweet, silly, and determined," noting that she has recently embraced her independence.

“She is smart and determined and she never gives up. She is brave and fearless and loves her family hard,” parent Doni Smelser said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her favorite activities include playing outside, especially jumping in puddles, playing in water, and enjoying swings and slides. Indoors, Amara enjoys magnatiles, dinosaurs, painting, baby dolls, her play kitchen, and playing doctor.

If Amara wins the $25,000 prize, her family plans to invest the money in an account for her future needs, including college, a down payment on a house, travel, or a wedding.

Community members interested in supporting Amara can vote once a day for free at the Toddler of the Year website.

The contest continues through several more rounds before a winner is announced.

Click below for more information.
https://toddleroftheyear.org/2025/amara-2b76

More like this:

Body Found In Troy: Wynona Nadine Michel Named Victim In 1990 Illinois Murder
Jul 1, 2025
Aging Rescue Dog Abby Lou Needs Surgery To Relieve Pain and Walk
Aug 12, 2025
Illinois Woman Wins $1 Million After Last-Minute Ticket Switch - Then Pays It Forward
Jul 30, 2025
Family Seeks Community Support for E’lynn’s Epilepsy Surgery and Care
Jul 22, 2025
Grafton Families Enjoy Free Food and Games at Annual Event
Aug 4, 2025

 