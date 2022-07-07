Brighton Memorial Library District Renovations Are Underway

BRIGHTON - Library Director, Holly Hasquin announced today that renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building have begun!

Article continues after sponsor message

Among some of the changes are foundation and basement repairs, new staff workspaces and office space, new space for teens and tweens, and an updated youth room. A fresh new design will welcome patrons with new carpeting, vinyl flooring, and paint throughout. New shelving and furniture, including the circulation area, will be updated. All computer stations will be updated and repositioned to better serve patrons. Additionally, a new layout of the main area of the library will welcome the community with open and inviting space, which will improve the space and allow for easier browsing and access.

Please note during this time the library will be offering curbside service and library hours will remain the same; Monday & Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Items may continue to be requested online or by calling the library staff to place holds for you. Computer, printing, notary, and faxing services will still be available.

The Library Board and staff thank the patrons of Brighton Memorial Library District for their support, volunteerism, patience, and enthusiasm during the project. It doesn’t come without saying that renovations are costly, and we welcome all donations and sponsorship opportunities.

Be on the lookout for a “Grand Re-Opening” announcement, coming soon. For more information, please visit https://brightonpubliclibrary.org/.

More like this: