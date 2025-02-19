BRIGHTON - With snowy weather and icy temperatures, the Village of Brighton is prepared for another night of potentially hazardous road conditions.

According to Mayor Matt Kasten and Public Works Supervisor Kaleb Kahl, Brighton’s Public Works Department has been busy since 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Kasten said roads were “kind of rough starting off,” but have improved greatly as the day has gone on.

“Luckily, the snow has kind of subsided for now, and everything is really decent as far as the traffic,” Kasten said. “They did salt some areas. But once again, until the sun comes out during the day, the salt really doesn't work. That's what is a real frustration, that a lot of people don't understand.”

Kasten explained that when temperatures are below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, salt will not melt. Although Brighton’s Public Works Department salted the major intersections and roadways, this might not be effective until the temperatures rise.

Article continues after sponsor message

He added that Brighton is covered by many different organizations, including the Village of Brighton, Brighton Township, Piasa Township, Macoupin County, Jersey County, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Your location might affect which organization is in charge of clearing your road.

Kasten said he recently spoke to someone who said they hadn’t seen any Village of Brighton trucks in their neighborhood; upon further questioning, Kasten found they didn’t actually live inside village limits. He noted that some of these organizations have also had issues with their equipment, and he encouraged people to be patient.

“Just because you have a Brighton address doesn't mean that those resources are going to be coming from the village,” he explained. “But our guys, I feel they do a phenomenal job. I know that there's some people out there that always want the roads cleared immediately, but that's not going to be realistic.

Like many communities throughout the Greater St. Louis region, Brighton residents are encouraged to stay home if possible until the weather improves. If you must travel, Kasten urges you to wear layers, make sure you have plenty of gas, and keep extra supplies in the car.

He asks Brighton residents to remain patient over the next few days as the area expects more snow and cold temperatures. He thanked the Public Works Department for their commitment to clearing the roads as quickly as possible.

“Be patient, give them some latitude, because they're doing the best they can with what they have,” he added. “Our guys, I feel, do a great job, and people just need to be patient and understand that it's our most utmost important priority to make sure we get the roads cleared as soon as possible with what we have to work with.”

More like this: