BRIGHTON – A Brighton resident faces multiple stolen vehicle charges in two separate cases recently filed in Madison County.

Bradley W. Crane, 47 of Brighton, was charged with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles on Nov. 6, 2024. In that case, he was charged with unlawful possession of a 2013 Honda motorcycle he allegedly knew had been stolen.

In another case, on Dec. 20, 2024, Crane was charged with knowingly possessing a stolen 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck. He was additionally charged with possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Both cases were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. In both cases, Crane was granted pretrial release from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

