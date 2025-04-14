BRIGHTON — Dustin M. Kraushaar, a 33-year-old resident of the 15000 block of Humbert Road in Brighton, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals following an incident involving a cat.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said the charges stem from an incident on March 19, 2025, where Kraushaar intentionally shot a one-year-old black and white cat named “Lil Bit” with a compound bow arrow, resulting in the animal's death.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of East Doerr Avenue in Alton. The Alton Police Department investigated this case, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said.

The charges were officially filed against Kraushaar on April 14, 2025, in the Third Judicial Court of Madison County.

The case highlights ongoing discussions about animal welfare and the legal consequences of animal cruelty.

