GRAND FORKS, N.D. - More than 500 students graduated from the University of North Dakota (UND) during the school's 104th Summer Commencement ceremony on Aug. 8, 2025 at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center, in the heart of campus.

The UND summer commencement keynote address was delivered by Ryan Zerr, professor and chair of the UND Department of Mathematics & Statistics in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Zerr also serves as an associate vice president for Strategy & Implementation at UND. Zerr is a two-time graduate of UND, earning a B.S. in Meteorological Studies and an M.S. in Mathematics in 1996 and 1998. It is a tradition at UND for an esteemed member of the UND faculty to deliver the summer commencement address.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)

Area Grads

Brighton, IL

Colten Campbell, Bachelor of Business Administration, Airport Management



Granite City, IL

Nesreen Jaber, Doctor of Philosophy, Counseling Psychology

