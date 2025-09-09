NASHVILLE, TENN. - Two nonprofit behavioral health providers will finalize the merging of their organizations at a ceremonial signing event in Springfield. Executives from Nashville-based Centerstone and Springfield-based Brightli will sign a master transaction agreement (MTA) on Sept. 9, formalizing the merger of the two organizations to form the largest nonprofit behavioral health care provider in the United States.

Following the merger’s closing in early November, David C. Guth, Jr. will be the Chief Executive Officer of the merged organization. Brightli CEO C.J. Davis will be CEO-elect, becoming the CEO in January 2027 when Guth becomes CEO Emeritus. Guth will then retire later in 2027 after having served the organization for 39 years. “I am confident in the leadership and vision that C.J. brings to help continue the growth of Centerstone as a leader in the industry. He is guided by a deep mission of expanding care to the people in our communities,” Guth said.

Moving forward, the surviving entity, Brightli, will adopt the unified Centerstone name and brand. Centerstone’s 28-year legacy as a strong, trusted brand makes it a natural choice to continue. Upon closing, Centerstone will employ more than 10,000 team members and will serve nearly 250,000 clients annually, with concentration in the Mid-South, Midwest and southeastern United States.

“Brightli and Centerstone have rich histories of working with local communities to improve care, and this merger, under the legacy of the Centerstone name, will advance our ability to continue that shared mission,” Davis said.

“This merger of equals is not about the scale. It’s about the opportunity to lead during this critical point in the landscape of behavioral health services.” Guth said. “The need and public support for quality mental health care is at an all-time high, there is strong bipartisan support for mental health services at the state and federal levels, and stigma continues to erode. “Behavioral health is at a crossroads, and this partnership allows us to do more than respond to the immediate needs of today. It allows us to shape the future. By investing in research, raising the quality of care, and expanding access, we can save lives. We will strengthen communities in ways neither of us could do alone,” Davis said. “This is about making sure hope and healing are within reach for every person we serve, and I couldn’t be more hopeful about what’s ahead.”

Through research and the adoption of best-in-science care, Centerstone is dedicated to improving the quality and outcomes of behavioral health care. That dedication is something both Brightli and Centerstone share.

“Both organizations are committed to advancing the science of care and the application of that science in real-world practice,” Guth said.

At the conclusion of the merger, Centerstone corporate offices will be headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with local headquarters in the regions as they are today. There are no plans in the merger agreement for executives or team members to relocate. Centerstone anticipates it will generate approximately $1.1 billion in operating revenue in the fiscal year that follows the merger.

Brightli has more than 6,500 associated team members working at more than 220 locations in five states. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include Adult & Child Health, Burrell Behavioral Health, Clarity Healthcare, Comprehensive Mental Health Services, Firefly Supported Living and Employment Services, Places for People, Preferred Family Healthcare and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health. Centerstone is a Nashville, Tennessee-based company with 4,300 employees working at 140 locations across six states plus an international network of more than 1,500 providers serving patients globally. Centerstone also provides services to veterans and military families nationwide and operates the Centerstone Institute for Clinical Excellence and Innovation.

