ALTON - Bright Hope Chapter No. 85 Order of the Eastern Stars of Alton, IL., Prince Hall Affiliated will be celebrating its 100th Year Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

This celebration will be held at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2621 Amelia Street, Alton, where the host Pastor is Reverend John Buford. The speaker will be Pastor Donald Tolbert of the Church of the Living God, Alton.

The public is invited. There will be a fellowship dinner afterward.

For more information please contact Worthy Matron Maxine Caldwell at 618-795-5786 or Past Worthy Matron Rosie Brown at 618-580-2394.